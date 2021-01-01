NDA Eligibility for Women: SC allows women to sit for the NDA entrance exam

Women are allowed to sit for the NDA entrance exam. In its landmark interim order, the Supreme Court has allowed women to sit for the NDA entrance exam and said the outcome would depend on the Supreme Court’s decision. The exams will be held on September 5. The Supreme Court questioned the government’s policy of banning women from entering the NDM. The Supreme Court asked Aishwarya Bhatti, Additional Solicitor General of the Central Government, why you people are following the same path. What is the point of your policy after the Supreme Court bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud decided to give permanent commission to women in the army? From our understanding it now becomes meaningless.A bench of Supreme Court Justice SK Kaul and Justice Ishikesh Rai, in its interim order allowing women to sit for the NDA exams, said that the UPSC should issue a proper notification while amending its notification and make it widely known. Petitioner Kush Kalra, in an application filed in the Supreme Court, said that women should be allowed to enter the NDM. “Women are not allowed to sit for the NDA exams and this is a violation of their constitutional rights,” the application said.

President Ashraf Ghani finally came out, explaining the reason for leaving Afghanistan in the hands of the Taliban

This is ridiculous after the results of the Standing Commission

During the hearing in the Supreme Court on Wednesday, the petitioner’s lawyers told the court that the central government had stated in its affidavit that it was a purely policy matter. The court should not intervene in the matter. Women are not allowed to enter NDM, which does not mean that there is any hindrance in their growth and career.

Meanwhile, Supreme Court Justice SK Kaul questioned Additional Solicitor General of the Central Government Aishwarya Bhatti that while you are still adamant on your decision, a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud passed the order to give permanent commission to women. Army .. Now in such a situation your decision becomes meaningless and we consider it ridiculous. A bench of Supreme Court Justice Kaul said, “You (Army) will take action only after the court order is passed, not otherwise.” If you want to do that. We have seen from the High Court that the Army does not believe in doing it on its own until the order is passed.

Has India made a mistake on the Taliban? Natwar Singh said – If I were there, I would have contacted, could not leave the open field for Pak-China

The Supreme Court said the policy decision is based on gender

During the hearing of the case, when the Additional Solicitor General said that women are being given permanent commissions. Then Justice Kaul said thank you. You will not do anything until the order is passed. The Navy and Air Force are more obvious. But your point of view is different. Then Additional Solicitor General Bhati said there are three ways to get into the military, IMA, OTA and NDA. Women are enrolled in OTA (Officers Training Academy) and Indian Military Academy (IMA).

On this, the Supreme Court said, what is the problem with education? When Bhati said that this is the whole structure and this is a strategic decision. The Supreme Court then said that there is a policy decision on the basis of gender. We will ask the respondent to take a positive decision considering the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of the Permanent Commission. We want you to decide the matter yourself instead of ordering the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, Justice Roy said that if it is a strategic decision to allow women to go through two sources, then why are they closing the third way. This is not just a matter of gender, it is equally discriminatory.

Non-admission to NDM is a violation of constitutional rights: Petitioner

An application has been filed in the Supreme Court seeking permission for women to join the NDM. Currently, women are not allowed to enter the NDM and if seen as such, it is a violation of the right to equality, the right to equal opportunity and the right to expression in Articles 14, 15, 16 and 19 of the Constitution. Women are not admitted to the NDM on the basis of gender. So the Babita Poonia case (Permanent Commission case) against the Supreme Court in the Ministry of Defense says that gender roles and physical characteristics have no meaning in terms of the provisions of the Constitution. The petition states that it is unconstitutional to exclude women who are eligible for admission and testing in the NDM. Such discrimination is being done on the basis of gender. It also cited the decision of Justice DY Chandrachud, who had ordered a permanent commission for women in the army.

What is the decision of the Supreme Court in the case of the Standing Commission

On February 17, 2020, ending discrimination against women in the armed forces, the Supreme Court in a landmark decision said that all women officers would receive permanent commissions and that the way was open for them to hold command positions. This was stated by a bench headed by Justice DY Chandrachud

