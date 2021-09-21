NDA exams for women: NDA exams for women: NDA is preparing for women cadets, Center to Supreme Court from May: NDA is preparing for women cadets, exams from May: Center to Supreme Court: NDA is preparing for women cadets, the government told the Supreme Court When will be able to take the exam

New Delhi

The National Defense Academy (NDA) is being set up for the admission of girls. Girls can sit for the NDA entrance exam from May 2022. The government informed the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The court ruled that the current admission system was discriminatory.

On Tuesday, the government filed an additional affidavit in the Supreme Court. In it, the government details the preparations for the admission of women cadets in the NDM. That said, it is in the process of setting appropriate medical and physical fitness standards. In addition, necessary infrastructure is being created. Arrangements are also being made to separate male and female residential areas.

The government has also said that it would not be appropriate to reduce regulations on service subjects such as firing, endurance training, field craft and off-ground in addition to physical training. This will affect the combat capability of the armed forces.

Women can now join NDM, recruit for permanent commission in army: Center tells Supreme Court

The court was told that only medically fit candidates who meet the selection criteria are admitted. Parameters exist for male cadets. The process of creating appropriate standards for women is underway. In this, rules are being made keeping in view the age and nature of the training.

The government told the court that there are no parallel criteria of physical fitness for women candidates so far. Therefore, these are also being created. A lot of analysis is needed on this topic. Expert input is also required to maintain operational readiness.

The government has also said that the inclusion of female cadets will have to include gynecologists, sports medicine specialists, counselors, nursing staff and female attendants.

A study group has been set up to do all this. The NDM includes experts to expedite the preparation of a comprehensive curriculum for female cadets.

Earlier this month, the government responded to an interim Supreme Court order in August. This was related to women sitting for the NDA entrance exam. This encouraged the government and the armed forces to act on their own rather than on a court order.

The court has also made an important observation in this regard. The country’s armed forces have a mentality problem and gender discrimination when it comes to equal service opportunities for men and women, she said.

The court was responding to a petition, arguing that explicitly excluding eligible women candidates from the NDA was unconstitutional and was done entirely on the basis of gender. In September, Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhatti said, “I am happy to announce that women will be admitted to the NDM.