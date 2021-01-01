NDMC has extended the last date for filing property tax till August 31

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) The North Delhi Municipal Corporation has extended the last date for filing property tax till August 31. Earlier, the last date was July 31.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said NDMC has extended the last date for filing property tax for 2021-22 till August 31. Until this date, taxpayers will get a 15 per cent rebate as well as a three per cent ‘Covid-19 vaccination’ incentive.

According to the ‘Covid-19 Vaccination Incentive’, if all eligible members of the family have received both doses of the vaccine, they may receive additional discounts in addition to the main discount.

Singh said that by extending the date, genuine taxpayers who are unable to pay taxes would be facilitated, as well as the corporation would get more revenue and people would be more enthusiastic about vaccination, hence the decision has been taken. Public interest.