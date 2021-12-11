Ne-Yo To Host ‘Urban One Honors’ Premiering MLK Day On TV One – Gadget Clock



Dubbed ‘Soundtrack of Black America’ Urban One, In conjunction with the event’s sponsor T-Mobile, has confirmed its impending ‘Urban One Honors‘, An event that pays tribute to those who have made a significant impact on music, entertainment, the media and the community in general. The event is set to go through MLK Day, Monday, January 17, 2022 TV One And Cleo TV.

Urban One Honors

The honorees will include some big names in music and entertainment. This year’s show will feature singers, songwriters, Grammy winners and producers Ne-yo.

With a huge lineage to follow in previous years, this year’s event promises just as much if not more. There are only a few participants and the prizes they will receive

Other special announcements

If that is not enough to satisfy hunger, TV and radio hosts, Eva Marcel There will be an exclusive backstage segment with the honorees to get an insight into how the night goes down.

In addition, we can expect to see a full host of the other stars mentioned below, please on the floor.

Urban One Honors Trailer

If it’s finally your juices flowing, check out a sneak peek of the upcoming event. It certainly promises to be a night to remember.

You can see our Urban One honorees with past coverage. Let us know who you are interested in seeing in the comments below.



Post view:

1