Nearly 1 in 4 Covid hospitals in Afghanistan have closed, warns WHO
World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday that nearly a quarter of hospitals treating Covid-19 in Afghanistan have closed in recent weeks and the country’s efforts to respond to the pandemic have declined.
The WHO issued an urgent warning on Wednesday, saying Afghanistan was on the verge of “an imminent humanitarian catastrophe”.
The notice followed a recent visit to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where WHO leaders met the leadership of the Taliban, which is now under control of the country. WHO officials also met UN partners, health care workers and patients.
“The cuts in donor support for the country’s largest health project, Sehatmandi, have left thousands of health facilities without funding for medical supplies and salaries for health workers,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Ahmed al-Mandhari, regional director of the Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.
Roughly two-thirds of the country’s healthcare facilities are part of Sehatmandi, a three-year, $600 million project administered by the World Bank and financed by the US Agency for International Development, the European Union, the World Bank and other donors.
Because funding for the project was funneled through the Ministry of Public Health, donors withdrew their support after the Taliban seized power. According to WHO, now only one-sixth of all health market facilities are fully functional
“Many of these facilities have now reduced or shut down operations, forcing health providers to make difficult decisions about who should be saved and who should be allowed to die,” the statement said.
Officials also said that nine of the 37 hospitals treating Covid-19 in Afghanistan have closed, and efforts for coronavirus surveillance, testing and vaccination have shrunk.
Afghanistan, which emerged from a surge in virus infections in late June, is starting to see cases again, this time involving the highly contagious Delta variant.
Before last month, the WHO said, about 2.2 million people, or about 6 percent of Afghanistan’s population, had been vaccinated against COVID-19. But in recent weeks, the organization said, vaccination rates have slowed significantly, and the country has about 1.8 million vaccine doses unused.
The country’s acting health minister and the last remaining holdover from the former Taliban cabinet, Dr Wahid Majrooh, stepped down on Tuesday.
Under Secretary of the United Nations for Emergency Relief Martin Griffiths said on Wednesday he was releasing $45 million to help prevent the collapse of Afghanistan’s health care system.
“Afghanistan is running out of medicines, medical supplies and fuel,” Griffiths said in a statement. “The cold chain is compromised. Essential health care workers are not being paid. “
On top of the threat of a public health crisis, new figures released by the World Food Program show that 95 percent of Afghans do not have safe access to enough food, a situation that can worsen in winter, when many remote communities cut is likely. Away from outside support for several months.
