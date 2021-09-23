Nearly 1 in 4 Covid hospitals in Afghanistan have closed, warns WHO

World Health Organization officials said on Wednesday that nearly a quarter of hospitals treating Covid-19 in Afghanistan have closed in recent weeks and the country’s efforts to respond to the pandemic have declined.

The WHO issued an urgent warning on Wednesday, saying Afghanistan was on the verge of “an imminent humanitarian catastrophe”.

The notice followed a recent visit to Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, where WHO leaders met the leadership of the Taliban, which is now under control of the country. WHO officials also met UN partners, health care workers and patients.

“The cuts in donor support for the country’s largest health project, Sehatmandi, have left thousands of health facilities without funding for medical supplies and salaries for health workers,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Dr. Ahmed al-Mandhari, regional director of the Organization for the Eastern Mediterranean, said in a joint statement on Wednesday.