Vaccination against coronavirus in new eligible children is accelerating, and about 10 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the country have already taken their first shot, the White House estimated Wednesday.

Last week alone, 1.7 million children were vaccinated, more than double the previous week, Jeff Giants, President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, said at the White House Covid-19 briefing. The administration estimates that by the end of Wednesday, 2.6 million of the 28 million children in that age group will have taken the first two doses of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine, which is currently authorized for them.

“In just 10 days of our program starting at full strength, we are 10 percent children,” said Mr Giants. “For perspective, it took us about 50 days to reach 10 percent of adults with one shot. And when the polio vaccine was first introduced to children in the 1950s, it took about three months for it to cross two and a half million shots of weapons.