Nearly 10 Percent of Younger Children Got One Vaccine Dose, Says White House
Vaccination against coronavirus in new eligible children is accelerating, and about 10 percent of children between the ages of 5 and 11 in the country have already taken their first shot, the White House estimated Wednesday.
Last week alone, 1.7 million children were vaccinated, more than double the previous week, Jeff Giants, President Biden’s coronavirus response coordinator, said at the White House Covid-19 briefing. The administration estimates that by the end of Wednesday, 2.6 million of the 28 million children in that age group will have taken the first two doses of the Pfizer-Biotech vaccine, which is currently authorized for them.
“In just 10 days of our program starting at full strength, we are 10 percent children,” said Mr Giants. “For perspective, it took us about 50 days to reach 10 percent of adults with one shot. And when the polio vaccine was first introduced to children in the 1950s, it took about three months for it to cross two and a half million shots of weapons.
Pediatric statistics have come to the fore as the nation crosses another threshold for vaccination: according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 80 percent of Americans 12 and older have their first shot.
The figure indicates slow but steady acceptance of the vaccine. This past summer, President Biden failed to meet his goal of getting at least one dose to 70 percent of U.S. adults by the July 4 holiday.
Studies and real-world evidence show that coronavirus vaccines are highly effective in preventing hospitalization and death from Covid-19. During Wednesday’s briefing, Dr. Anthony S. Fausi, Mr. Biden’s top medical adviser for epidemics shared a slide deck showing data from states including Texas and Indiana.
In Texas, Drs. Fawcett said non-vaccinated people were 13 times more likely to be infected with coronavirus in September than fully vaccinated, and 20 times more likely to die from covid-19. In Indiana, in the week beginning September 30, 1,447 people were hospitalized with Covid-19; About 10 were fully vaccinated. Of the 219 deaths, less than 15 were fully vaccinated.
