Nearly 15M deaths worldwide associated with COVID-19: WHO

The World Health Organization (WHO) said Thursday that its new estimates show that the total number of deaths directly or indirectly linked to the COVID-19 epidemic between January 1, 2020 and December 2021 was about 14.9 million.

Scientists say between 13.3 million and 16.6 million deaths have been attributed directly to the coronavirus or to the effects of the epidemic on the health system at that time.

That number is more than double the official death toll at Johns Hopkins University, more than 6 million, most of which are counted as the difference between the number of additional deaths – the number of deaths that occurred and the number expected in the absence of an epidemic. Based on previous data – in Southeast Asia, Europe and America.

“Most over-deaths (84%) are concentrated in Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas. About 68% of over-deaths are concentrated in only 10 countries worldwide. 53% and 28% in upper-middle-income countries), 15% and 4% for each of the high-income and low-income countries, respectively, “the agency said.

A team led by Canadian researchers estimates that there are more than 3 million unaccounted for coronavirus deaths in India alone, while a new WHO analysis estimates that missed deaths in India ranged from 3.3 million to 6.5 million.

Debating the WHO’s approach, India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare described the analysis as “questionable”, alleging that the estimates were made “without adequately addressing India’s concerns”.

Estimates for a two-year period confirm that the global mortality rate is higher for men than for women and higher among older adults.

This estimate is the result of a global collaboration supported by the work of the Technical Advisory Group for the Evaluation of Couvid-19 Deaths and Consulting the Country.

Although many countries still lack reliable mortality monitoring capabilities, using the universally available method, the WHO states that countries can use their own data to create or update their estimates.

“This alarming data not only points to the impact of the epidemic but also points to the need for all countries to invest in more resilient health systems that can provide the necessary health services in times of crisis, including strong health information systems,” said WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Adhanam Ghebreissas, said in a statement. “The WHO is committed to working with all countries to strengthen their health information systems to make better decisions and better data for better outcomes.”

The WHO said it had not yet been able to distinguish between direct deaths from Kovid-19 and other epidemics that a future project would investigate by examining death certificates.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.