Nearly 200 cases of mystery liver disease in children: officials



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

European health officials said on Tuesday they had found no link between the two cases of a mysterious liver disease outbreak in children.

To date, 190 cases of hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, of which 140 are in Europe.

Mysterious liver disease has been found in children in the United States and Europe

Andrea Amon, director of the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control in Stockholm, said: “So far there is no connection between the cases and no links to travel.”

He said the disease occurs in previously healthy children, across Europe, with cases reported in Israel and the United States.

Amon said there have been cases of severe liver failure that require transplants.

K: 1 child has died due to mysterious liver disease

On Saturday, the World Health Organization said at least one death had been reported with the outbreak, but did not say in which country. The United Nations Health Organization reports that these cases have been reported in children aged 1 month to 16 years.

Experts say the cases may be linked to a virus commonly associated with colds and coughs, but research is ongoing.