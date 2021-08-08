Nearly 50 Times Journalists Capture Nightlife in New York

Times Insider explains who we are and what we do, and provides behind-the-scenes information on how our journalism comes together.

There were a lot of late nights. Even the nights that have become mornings.

The Times’ subway office spent six weeks this spring and summer documenting nightlife in New York City as more city dwellers were getting vaccinated and the celebrations blossomed. From late May to mid-July, nearly 40 photographers and nine journalists attended DJ nights, bars, backyards and curbside rallies.

New York at Night, a picture, video and text project released online Friday, is a reminder of all the ways New Yorkers go wild. Yes, there are wild warehouse parties in Brooklyn. But nightlife is also a game of dominoes in the Bronx, a taco stand in Queens, or a backyard hangout on Staten Island.

“You think of nightclubs, of course,” said Meghan Louttit, deputy editor-in-chief of Metro who helped run the project, but the goal was to capture aspects of the city that many don’t see, in all its dynamism.

The team began by listing the types of events they wanted to cover. Parties like Papi Juice and Hot Rabbit were significant, and the calendar would overlap with Pride Month, the annual celebration of LGBTQ rights. But there was also an emphasis on other types of free-spirited gatherings.