Nearly 60% of Americans have been infected by COVID-19, CDC reports



About 60% of the U.S. population is infected with the coronavirus, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in a report released Tuesday.

The CDC also found that 75% of U.S. children and adolescents showed serologic evidence of a previous COVID-19 infection and that about one-third had become new positive since December 2021.

The authors of the study wrote in the report, “The findings illustrate an high rate of infection in omicron variants, especially in children.”

According to the report, researchers tested blood samples from thousands of Americans every four weeks from September 2021 to February 2022. Scientists have analyzed samples for detectable levels of anti-nucleocapsid (anti-N) antibodies, which are produced in response. COVID-19 infection, not from the vaccine. They did not distinguish which antibody levels could be considered protective, noting that scientists are still trying to understand what role these antibodies play in protecting against future coronavirus exposure.

They found during the study that, overall, 34% of people showed evidence of infection before December, and the rate increased to 58% by February.

During the period from December to February, researchers found an alarmingly sharp increase in the number of antibody infections among children and adolescents. The percentage increased from about 45% in December to about 75% in February to 17 and under. The report says that while the Omicron variant was in vogue in the United States.

Dr. Christy Clark, co-leader of a CDC team tracking the amount of coronavirus infection, was quoted in multiple media reports as saying, “I expected it to increase. I did not expect it to increase so much.”

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Tuesday that “we are not expecting more serious diseases from some of these subvarients, but we are actively studying them.”

Their findings further show that during the December-February period, the prevalence of antibodies among adults aged 18-49 increased from 36.5% to over 63% and between 29% and 50% among those aged 50-64. In that same period. Among those over 65, the number has risen from about 19% to just 33%, the report said. This low prevalence of antibodies in the elderly may be associated with increased use of caution (mask, social distance) and vaccination, the report noted.

Although some studies have shown that previous infections can protect some people from serious diseases and hospitalization from Covid-19, CDC officials emphasize the importance of getting vaccines and boosters to provide additional protection against coronavirus, noting that those infected are still vaccinated. Should be given. COVID-19.

“Seropsitivity for anti-N antibodies should not be interpreted as protection against future infections. The vaccine remains the safest strategy to prevent complications from SARS-CoV-2 infections, including hospitalization in children and adults,” officials wrote in the CDC report.

Dr. Aaron E., a spokesman for the Infectious Diseases Society of America. Glatt told Gadget Clock, “The Omicron variant, especially BA.2, is highly contagious, and thus has infected many people, including those who have been vaccinated before and / or have natural immunity. So, many more are now infected, although fortunately, Due to vaccination and immunization, we are not seeing any significant increase in hospital admissions. “

Glatt, an epidemiologist and head of infectious diseases at Mount Sinai South Nassau in New York, added, “In addition, therapy is now available for early treatment of covid among the most at-risk patients, which reduces further serious illness.”