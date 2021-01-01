Neat 2021: Neat UG Admission Card 2021: Neat UG Admission Card issued on neet.nta.nic.in, How to Download – Neat UG Admission Card 2021 issued on neet.nta.nic.in, download link here

Highlights NEET UG Admission Card 2021 issued.

The Supreme Court did not consider the adjourned petition.

The NEET UG entrance exam will be held on September 12.

NEET UG Tickets 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the admission letter for NEET UG 2021 Entrance Examination 2021. Candidates appearing for the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET 2021) can download their e-Admission Card on the official website of NTA NEET neet.nta.nic.in.



When will the exam take place (exact ug exam date)

The admission letter has been issued on September 6 after the Supreme Court refused to consider the petitions for postponing the NEET exam. The medical entrance exam will be held on September 12, 2021. How to download NEET UG Admission Card can be seen below.

NTA NEET UG Admission Card 2021: Learn how to download Admission Card

Step 1: Visit NTA NEET’s official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link ‘NEET UG Admit Card 2021’. l

Step 3: Enter your application number, date of birth and security PIN to log in.

Step 4: Your ticket will open on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print it and keep it with you for further reference.

NTA neat notification

According to the notification issued by the NTA, “Candidates are required to download the admission form from the NTA website and attend the examination at the given center the details of which are given on their admission card. Except for the date and time mentioned in the admission form, no candidate will be allowed to be present at the examination center.

Download NEET UG Admission Card 2021 from here