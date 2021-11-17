Neat 2021 Success Story: Neat 2021 Success Story and Exam Tips by Ritika

Highlights Hrithika had got 93% marks in 12th standard

Parents sold jewelry and donated books

Hrithika has scored 3,032 ranks in NEET 2021

NEET 2021 Success Stories: Those who believe in the power of their footsteps often reach their destination. Hrithika, who lives in Badarpur, has shown this to be true. Among the students who have passed NEET 2021 this year is Ritika of Sarvodaya Kanya Vidyalaya, Molarband. She faced all her problems and climbed the ladder of success. So let’s find out how Hrithika faced all the difficulties and what NEET aspirants can learn from this journey.



Struggled like this in life

The Corona epidemic has claimed the lives of millions of people, including Hrithika’s parents. Both were working in an embroidery factory and it was difficult for them to run the house after leaving the job. Hrithika says she had to struggle to support her family after her parents lost their jobs. No one in Hrithika’s house had an Android phone from which she could study.

He sold jewelry and bought books

It is said that education is never in vain and can be obtained from anywhere. Her parents were happy when Hrithika got good marks in 12th standard. Seeing this interest, Hrithika’s parents sold jewelry for her studies. Hrithika says that her parents sold the jewelry they had stored for their wedding and bought books and Android phones.

Got high marks in NEET

Hrithika scored 500 marks and scored 3,032 ranks in the SC category. If you want to fulfill your dreams, you can face any problem. Hrithika said that she did not have money for coaching and she studied all subjects from YouTube. He also studied from the books he bought for the exam. Hrithika said that her school teachers and headmaster also helped her in her studies. All of Hrithika’s teachers always encouraged her to study and take the NEET exam. Hrithika also got access to the school library, which helped her a lot.

436 students from schools in Delhi passed NEET

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also congratulated the students on Twitter. This year, 436 students from Delhi schools have passed NEET. According to the statistics, 51 students from Yamuna Vihar, 16 from IP Extension, 28 from Paschim Vihar, 15 from Loni Road, 15 from Molarband and 14 from Rohini School have passed NEET this year. The principal of SKV Molarband says that last year 42 students from his school appeared for the exam and this year 15 students have passed the NEET exam. Every year there is study for NEET exam, but due to lockdown, students migrated.