Neat Counseling: Neat UG Counseling 2021 Dates: Neat UG Counseling process will start from 19th January, here is the full schedule – Neat UG Counseling 2021 schedule has been published on mcc.nic.in, see important dates here

The primary spherical will start on January 19.

The counseling process will proceed until March 2022.

NEET UG Counseling 2021 Dates:NEET UG 2021 Counseling will start from 19 January 2022. Union Well being Minister Mansukh Mandvia has introduced the Nationwide Eligibility Cum Entrance Check (NEET) Undergraduate (UG) counseling schedule. Candidates who want to seem on this process can apply from January 19, 2022 by visiting the official web site of the Medical Counseling Committee (MCC) mcc.nic.in.



The dates for NEET UG Counseling 2021 have been introduced on the official Twitter deal with of the Union Well being Minister. Counseling will be performed in 4 rounds. Which will embody choice or locking, seat allocation, outcomes and reporting process. The Minister has given the crucial info to the college students and wished them properly. He tweeted, ‘Pricey college students, MCC is beginning counseling for NEET-UG from 19th January. You’re the way forward for the entire nation and I hope that the mantra of Dharma will give a brand new path to your profession by means of the service of all of you. I want you all the finest.

Candidates can test the full schedule by visiting the official web site of MCC. Candidates are suggested that at the moment 15% All India Quota, Admission for AIQ seats will be performed holding in view the new EWS, OBC reservation standards.

Important dates for NEET UG Counseling 2021

First spherical

Registration – 19 to 24 January 2022

Choice Filling – twentieth to twenty fourth January 2022

Area Allocation Process – twenty seventh and twenty eighth January 2022

Outcomes – 29 January 2022

Reporting – 30 January to 04 February 2022

The second spherical

Registration – 9 February to 14 February 2022 at 12 midday

10 February to 14 February 2022 at 11:55 p.m.

Seat allotment process – 17 to 18 February 2022

Outcomes – 19 February 2022

Report from 20 to 26 February 2022

third spherical (MOP UP spherical)

Registration – 28 February to 1 March 2022

Choice Filling – 3 to 7 March 2022

Area Allocation Process – 10 to 11 March 2022

Retrieved March 12, 2022

Report from 13 to 19 March 2022

4th spherical (on-line wandering place)

Area Allocation Process – 21 March 2022

Outcomes – March 22, 2022

