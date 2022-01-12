Neat Exam: Neat SS Admission Card 2021: Neat Super Specialty Exam Admission Card Issued, Know the Exam Day Guidelines
NEET SS 2021: Exam will probably be held on January 10, discover out the consequence when?
In keeping with the info bulletin obtainable on the house web page, the NEET SS 2021 examination will probably be held on January 10, 2022. The results of NEET SS will probably be launched on thirty first January 2022. Corridor tickets (NEET SS Admission Card 2021) is not going to be mailed or posted. Candidates might want to confirm the info on the NEET SS 2021 Admission Card. Easy methods to obtain the admission card and necessary info could be seen beneath.
NEET SS 2021 Admission Card: This is how one can obtain Admission Card
Step 1: Go to official web site i.e. nbe.edu.in.
Step 2: On the homepage, click on on the NEET SS hyperlink.
Step 3: Now, click on on Utility Login.
Step 4: A brand new web page will open the place you need to enter your consumer ID quantity and password.
Step 5: Your NEET SS 2021 Admission Card will probably be displayed on the display.
Step 6: Obtain it and take a printout for examination day and preserve it with you.
Test these particulars on the NEET SS ticket
On the day of the examination, the NEET SS 2021 admission card should be taken to the examination middle. Test roll quantity, utility quantity, examination middle particulars, chosen specialty, put up graduate qualification, date of NEET SS 2021 examination, time to submit examination report at the examination middle and so forth. on the admission card. Admission may also have a QR code or barcode for verification exterior the middle.
These items could be taken in the examination corridor
Candidates are required to maintain their printout, everlasting photocopy of SMC / MCI / NMC, ID proof (Aadhar Card, PAN, Voter Identification Card, Passport) with them.
Do not forget to hold this stuff
Candidates is not going to be allowed to hold digital devices like calculator, pen, writing pad, pen drive, eraser, telephone, bluetooth, earphones, calculator, pockets, water bottle, cap and so forth.
NEET SS 2021: Guidelines for Exam Day
- Candidates need to endure safety examine earlier than getting into the examination middle
- Admission and id card will probably be verified.
- Candidates will probably be examined for fever with a thermo gun and will probably be allowed to be examined in an isolation lab in the event that they present signs of COVID-19.
- Candidates is not going to be allowed to enter the examination middle with out id card.
