Neat paper leak trending on Twitter: Neat 2021 paper leak claims circulating on social media According to official information, it is fake news

The National Eligibility Cum Entrance Examination (NEET) is claimed to have been leaked a day before the entrance examination for medical studies. Many Twitter users are claiming that the NEET question paper was leaked. However, officials denied the paper leak and called it fake news.NEET (PG), the entrance exam for medical postgraduate admission ended on Saturday. The NEET (UG) exam for degree admission will be held on Sunday. The NEET (PG) exam was conducted on Saturday at 679 centers in 270 cities of the country following the guidelines of Kovid-19, in which 1.6 lakh students participated. Against the backdrop of Kovid-1 of, the exam date was changed twice.

Paper burst after sting operation

In fact, speculation of a NEET paper leak started on social media after the Hindi news channel ‘Zee Hindustan’ aired a ‘Operation Neat’ sting about the role of the Mafia behind the paper leaks of prestigious exams like NEET and JEE. However, no question papers were allegedly leaked. The trend of ‘neat paper leaks’ started on Twitter on Saturday. Some users started claiming that someone had offered them NEET paper for Rs 45 lakh before the exam.

Student organizations such as NSUI and AISF have called for a high-level inquiry into the alleged paper leak, calling it “extremely serious.” However, officials have denied that the paper was torn.

Officials told News-18 that the paper leak was just a rumor. Students should not believe such fake news.

The NEET exam will be held across the country on Sunday. The National Testing Agency has made extensive arrangements to prevent any malpractice or copying in the examination. Under this, a new ticket with more security standards has been issued. Candidates who have already downloaded the ticket are asked to download the new ticket.