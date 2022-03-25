World

Nebraska congressman found guilty of lying to FBI about foreign campaign contribution

The Nebraska congressman was convicted Thursday in a California court of lying to the FBI about an illegal campaign contribution from 2016.

Jeff Fortenberry, 61, of the U.S. Republic, was charged last year after interviewing two FBI agents who are investigating Nigerian billionaire Gilbert Chagauri, who helped Fortenberry raise $ 30,000 in Los Angeles fundraising campaigns and other campaigns before the 2016 election.

He was convicted on Thursday by a jury of lying and concealing material information and making two false statements.

The nine-term congressman’s defense maintained his innocence, arguing that investigators knew he was not aware of the grant at the time but instructed an informant to feed him information in a 10-minute recorded call to try to prosecute him. They claim that the FBI used false pretenses a year later to charge him after he could not be interviewed and could not remember the recorded conversation.

U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry arrives at the Federal Courthouse in R-Neb, Los Angeles, on Wednesday, March 16, 2022.

Dr. Elias Ayub, who hosted Fortenberry in Los Angeles in 2016, admitted in a recorded 2018 call with Congressmen that he had distributed $ 30,000 to fundraising friends and relatives so they could write checks for Fortenberry’s campaign. During the call in 2018, Ayub was collaborating with the FBI. Ayub said the money probably came from Chagauri, who admitted to funneling $ 180,000 in four campaigns in 2019 for illegal campaign contributions and agreed to pay a 1.8 million fine.

U.S. Republican Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., Center, and wife, Celeste, left, arrives at Federal Courthouse for his trial in Los Angeles, Wednesday, March 16, 2022. Fortenberry was convicted on Thursday, March 24, 2022, of allegations that he lied to federal authorities about an illegal 30,000 contribution to his campaign from a foreign billionaire in the 2016 Los Angeles Fundraiser.

In 2019, Fortenberry, unaware that the call had been recorded, told the FBI that he had not received any foreign grants or so-called drain contributions, where the money was distributed among hay donors.

Fortenberry “chose to hide the truth, he chose to lie to federal investigators when they came to question him. [sic]… Believing in his dignity and privilege as a congressman will protect him from his choice, “according to Omaha KETV, prosecutor Susan Harr said during the closing argument.

Each count carries a maximum sentence of 5 years imprisonment.

File - U.S. Representative Jeff Fortenberry, R-Neb., Washington, speaking on Wednesday, March 26, 2019, at Capitol Hill.

Fortenberry represents Nebraska’s 1st congressional district and is running for re-election this year. Complaints last October divided the conservatives in his district over the first elected long-term representative in 2004.

He won 59% of the vote against Democrats running in his 2020 race, and the district is seen as reliably conservative.

