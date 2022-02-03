Nebraska man will not face vehicular homicide charges after fatally hitting a woman



Omaha, take it. – An Omaha man has been charged with aggravated assault and driving at speeds of up to 20 miles per hour while fatally injuring a woman in the city’s Blackstone Entertainment District, the county’s top prosecutor says.

Police say William Wright, 20, had a blood alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit for driving when he pushed 20-year-old Caitlin Van Essen in Omaha around 2am on December 30, 4.

Douglas County Attorney Don Klein said in a statement Wednesday that Van Essen was also drunk at the time of the accident and was crossing the road in violation of the “don’t walk” sign, so he could not prove that Wright’s drunkenness was preliminary. The cause of death of Van Essen.

Instead, the case will be referred to Omaha City Prosecutors for consideration of DUI and other traffic charges against Klein Wright.