Nebraska wildfire spanning 30,000 acres continues to blaze



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A southern Nebraska wildfire that forced the Edison community to evacuate is still reported in 30,000 acres and 0% control.

Images of wildfires affecting Gospar and Furnas counties showed foggy skies and dark gray snow, and the state’s National Weather Service (NWS) stations warned of dry and windy weather.

Jodi Fowle, a spokeswoman for the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency, said 40 nearby fire departments had responded to the blaze.

Dolly Parton urges Tennessee to pray over fire threat near Dollywood

The Nebraska National Guard also sent two Black Hawk helicopters to drop water on the fire, which he noted caused Republicans to jump into the river.

The Nebraska Emergency Management Agency said the fire started when strong winds blew a dead tree into a power line.

According to Fox Weather, several significant wildfires in the central plains, including Nebraska and Oklahoma, have already prompted evacuations.

While the Edison evacuation order was revoked, the Nebraska State Patrol reported an accident Thursday during a fire response, claiming the life of 54-year-old Elwood Fire Chief Darren Kroll and injuring Phelps County Emergency Manager Justin Norris.

“Our hearts go out to everyone involved in this tragic accident, as well as to the victims of the fire. Treatment,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post on Friday. “The fire response is still active today. Please stay away from the area while many crews continue to work.”

“Susan and I pray for the community of Elwood as they mourn the loss of Darren Kroll, chief of the Elwood Volunteer Fire Department,” Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts tweeted in response to the news. “Chief Krul died while performing his community duties. He is a true hero.”

Nebraska Correspondent Jeff Fortenberry resigns after being found guilty of lying to the FBI

A statement from the Nebraska State Patrol said the crash occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. local time when a Ford Expedition collided with a truck carrying water on Norris and Krul Highway 283.

Norris, 40, was taken to Cambridge Hospital with life-threatening injuries before being transferred to Good Samaritan Hospital in Kearney and later to a hospital in Omaha. He was in stable condition at the time of deposition.

The truck driver, 28-year-old Andreas van Aswagan, was not injured in the crash.

“Fire and smoke in the area at the time of the accident created a zero-visible situation on the road,” authorities noted.

According to KMTV, the governor has issued a state emergency declaration allowing the use of state resources.

According to the Forest Service, several residential and commercial buildings were destroyed.

Schools in the area canceled classes on Friday.

The American Red Cross has formed a response team at Arapaho Senior Center.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.