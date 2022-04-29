Need a job? Coney Island looking to fill 400 positions before busy summer season



CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (WABC) — If you are dreaming of spending your summer by the shore, consider applying for a job in Coney Island.

The Coney Island Business Community is looking to fill 400 positions ahead of its busy summer season.

The positions – part-time and full time include food service jobs, cashiers, and ride operators.

A two-day Coney Island job fair will be held on May 9 and 10 starting at 10 a.m.

