Need for strict regulation to deal with cyber crimes: Ashwini Vaishnav

Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnav has called for strict regulation to deal with cyber crimes. He said on Wednesday that there is a need for extensive discussion and consensus building for strict norms regarding ‘over the top’ (OTT) platform.

Replying to a question by Hibi Eden, MK Vishnu Prasad and some other members in the Lok Sabha, Vaishnav said there is a need for widespread discussion and consensus to lay down strict norms regarding OTT platforms so that the telecast of such films and serials should be controlled. Which create disharmony in the society and different religions. He said that with the expansion of internet and more and more Indians coming online, incidents of cyber crime including online crimes against children are also increasing. The minister said that there is a need to build consensus for stricter regulation in this regard. It does not have any message.

Ashwini Vaishnav in a written reply to the question said that the cyber sector has many challenges due to its vastness and borderless character. This is why the government is committed to policies and actions that ensure that the Internet in India is always open, secure, trustworthy and accountable to all Indians. He said that the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) compiles and publishes statistical data on crimes in its publication ‘Crime in India’. The latest publication report is for the year 2020.

Information Technology Minister informed that as per the data published by NCRB, 306 and 1102 cases of cyber crime against children were registered during the year 2019 and 2020 respectively. He said that police and public order are state subjects as per the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution of India. The States/UTs through their Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) are primarily responsible for prevention, detection, investigation and prosecution of crimes. Vaishnav said that Section 67B of the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000 provides for severe punishment for publishing, broadcasting or viewing child sexual abuse material online.

He said that the Ministry of Home Affairs has created a National Cyber ​​Crime Reporting Portal to enable citizens to report complaints related to all types of cyber crimes with special focus on cyber crimes against women and children.