Need love, not violence to be powerful: Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s latest film ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, who played Preity Zinta’s childhood role in Sangharsh (1999) at the age of six, is all set to release.

Alia, who became a heroine with 'Student of the Year' in 2012, has made her career better in the last nine years with films like 'Highway', 'Two States', 'Udta Punjab', 'Raazi', 'Gallibay'. His acting ability is to be tested in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'. Looking at her innocent face, she is being told as unfit to play Gangubai. So Alia's challenge has increased. She had to portray a character who comes across as a powerful woman after being deceived in love.

Question : Gangubai’s character doesn’t match your personality. Your innocence is coming in the way of playing a domineering woman…

Actually, earlier Sanjay had offered me a film called ‘Insha Allah’. When it did not go ahead, he gave the script of ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ to read. I was scared and was wondering if I would be able to play this character. But Sanjay had faith in me, so I said yes. Then, as we prepare for exams while studying, I prepared for this character.

Question : Did you go to all the ‘Gallis’ of Kamathipura…

‘Sanjay ji’s childhood was spent in and around the same area so he knew very well. Not much was known about Gangubai. There was thick information that she had met Jawaharlal Nehru. She fought for the rights of four thousand women. Karimalala had helped him move forward. I went on doing all that Sanjay used to say.

Question : They wanted you to be seen in the film like Meena Kumari…

‘Yeah, I had to use my eyes and facial expressions a lot like them. I also had to gain weight. I was constantly told to eat. I had to drink alcohol throughout the film, so the bottle was always on hand. There was a slight heaviness in the voice. I also had to do garba in the film at two levels of age. At a young age, I do garba by jumping. Then with age, the style of Garba changes. The character was given a different look through a white sari and red bindi. A glimpse of Meena Kumari is also visible in this.

Question : Was it easy working with Sanjay? He is a very strict director…

‘ Yes, you are absolutely telling the truth. I have wanted to work with him since the age of nine. Getting work in his film is a big deal. After shooting with him, I realized that well, any scene can be shot like this. They are very clear about what they want from their film and cast.

Question : You are doing film ‘RRR’ in the south. Do you even think about doing Hollywood films?

‘Why not, just the role should be challenging. If you get a good role, why not? I don’t like the same job. I would love to play different types of characters.

Question : Gangubai fought for her honor and emerged as a powerful woman. What do you think…

“I believe that to be a powerful woman, you need to recognize your potential, to love, not to violence. It is important to believe in yourself. If all this is not in you, then leave it with others, you cannot fight with yourself either. I myself do not believe in fighting or engaging in debate. I believe that I should answer people by my own work. Instead of me clarifying about something. Better than this, I should do such a good job that people automatically recognize me and my ability. I don’t even need to prove anything. Like Gangubai was a normal woman but her deeds were so good that people of Kamathipura worshiped her like a god.

I will marry only by singing

Your personal life is going well. Heard you got married secretly…

-Oh no… why would I marry quietly. Even if I go to the dentist, I come on social media. I will marry only with music.