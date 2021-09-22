Need to trap the Roomba? You don’t need anything more sophisticated than a rug

iRobot recently launched a new robotic vacuum cleaner that uses AI to avoid dog poop, but the company’s Roombas have long grappled with a more basic problem: drenching carpets and rugs for dangerous droplets. But confusing dark patterns.

a video recently shared on twitter IBM researcher Dmitry Krotov shows exactly the problem: A Roomba spins on a rug inside a rectangular box pattern, refusing to drive on lines as if there were physical walls. Typically, iRobot’s software flags this type of problem as a dangerous “rock” and does a “quick search for” on Twitter.Cliff Roomba RugShows that this is a very common error. As a user Grievance: “I swear that Robby the Roomba is a veritable drama queen!! This rock isn’t Robby. It’s a rug!”

However, the actual mechanics behind this error are quite fascinating. And it has nothing to do with machine learning, but rather the cost constraints on the hardware of robot vacuums.

As iRobot research scientist Ben Kenho explained in response In Krotov’s video, the basic problem is that the Roombas detects sudden drops like stairs and stairs by using a combination of an LED and a photodiode — a sensor that detects light. as kenho have:”Does the photodiode detect the reflected light from the LED? Great, the floor is there! No reflected light? Uh oh, it must be a rock. Dark black carpet-> no reflected light, it looks like a rock!” “

The problem, Kenho notes, is balancing the accuracy of the Roomba’s sensors while keeping unit cost low. “Our new models don’t suffer from this, but it took years to figure out how to make the sensor robust while still being cost-effective,” he said. tweeted.