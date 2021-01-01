Neemuch Tribal Assault Update News: Neemuch Tribal Assault Update: Neemuch Tribal Kanhaiyalal Bhella Assault and Drag Case, Police Arrest Five Accused

Highlights Punishment of tribal youth in Neemuch, eight accused

Neemuch police have arrested five accused, who are being questioned

SP Suraj Kumar Verma said the victim also had a criminal background.

Neemuch MP Sudhir Gupta said the accused should be severely punished

A tribal youth was convicted by the Taliban in the MP’s Neemuch Tribal Drag Case Update. He was tied to a pickup and pulled. The young man has died in it. So far, police have arrested five people in the case. A total of eight people have been charged. At the same time, the number of accused may increase. Police are identifying him based on video footage. Neemuch SP Suraj Kumar Verma (Neemuch SP revealed new things) told Navbharat Times.com that the victim also had a criminal background.

In fact, the incident took place in the vicinity of Singoli police station in Neemuch district. The accused first hit the youth with a two-wheeler. After that, the tribal youth tied Kanha Lal Bhil to a two-wheeler and dragged him away. The incident took place on 26 August. The video went viral on Saturday. Police have initiated action in the matter. At the same time, the politics behind the incident is intense. Eight accused have been identified based on the video. Police are investigating the arrested accused.

Neemuch SP Suraj Kumar Verma told Navbharat Times.com that eight accused have been identified and five of them have been arrested. And people are being recognized. We are identifying eyewitnesses by looking at the vehicle number in the video. So far, eight people have been identified, whose role is in the incident.

Defendants can grow

The SP said eight people would now be questioned. The faces of the accused are not visible in the video. We are also collecting technical evidence. Also, it is being traced who called from whom. If anyone is standing there or coming, he will be considered to be one of them. In such a situation, the number of accused may also increase. We don’t want to accuse anyone in a hurry. Will check thoroughly first. Eight people are mainly involved in the incident, which has also come to light during the investigation.

The victim has a criminal background

Neemuch SP Suraj Kumar Verma said the deceased has an old criminal record. He was standing in the middle of the road early in the morning and was making vehicles stop. In such a situation the accused felt that he was standing with the intention of theft or robbery. Then the battle began there. What the accused did by calling other people in his village is highly reprehensible. Then things moved on.

The incident is disgusting

Politics has also intensified over the issue. Navbharat Times.com asked Neemuch MP Sudhir Gupta to know his side. MPs told us on the phone earlier that we don’t have much information yet, let’s update it. Shortly afterwards, he called to say that five people had been arrested in connection with the case. “Strict action has been taken as per our expectations,” he said. MP Sudhir Gupta said the incident was reprehensible. He will visit the victim’s family.

At the same time, he said, I am in constant contact with people regarding the incident. There will be more action today. The accused should be severely punished. Such incidents that have tarnished humanity should not be repeated.

Kamalnath was targeted

Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath has raised questions about the incident. He has told what is going on in this MP. Now, a very inhumane incident of vandalism with a tribal man named Kanhaiyalal Bhil in Singoli in Neemuch district has come to light. After beating the deceased to death on suspicion of theft, he was tied to a vehicle and brutally dragged, causing his death. He said there is no fear of law in the state. The name of the government is nowhere to be seen.

This is the case

At the same time, it is said that Kanhaiyalal Bhil had gone out to find his wife. He was stopping vehicles on the road and asking about his wife. Also, he had stones in both hands. Chhetra Gurjar, who was carrying a milk tank on a two-wheeler in the morning, identified Kanha as a thief and beat him with a two-wheeler and let him down. This caused his milk to come out. Kanha first beat himself and then he called the villagers to bring about the incident. The villagers then tied him to a pickup and dragged him away. Kanha died while undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

