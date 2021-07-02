Neena Gupta Posted Her Bold Throwback Picture – Neena Gupta created havoc in a bikini for this film, shared Throwback Picture

New Delhi. Actress Neena Gupta, who ruled from the small screen to the big screen, made a comeback with the film Badhaai Ho after being away from films for a long time. In which he won the hearts of the audience with his acting. Along with working in films, Neena Gupta is also very active on social media and wins the hearts of fans by sharing her bold pictures and videos.

In such a situation, recently this actress has refreshed the old memories by sharing some of her old pictures. These pictures are about 37 years old. In which the actress is seen in a bikini look.

The picture shared by Neena Gupta is from the film festival. In which Kannada film actor Shankar Nag is also seen with him. who are no longer in this world. While sharing the photo, Neena Gupta also wrote in the caption, ‘A scene from the beautiful film ‘Utsav’ with Shankar Nag. Miss you so much Shankar left us too soon.

Neena Gupta is looking very glamorous in a bikini look, this picture of Neena is becoming increasingly viral among her fans. (Neena Gupta) has put a hair bun with bikini in the photo.

Neena Gupta may have crossed the age of 62, but she never forgets to share pictures of her stylish style. Let us tell you, Shankar Nag was a well-known actor in the Kannada film industry. Not only this, he was also the director of the famous serial ‘Malgudi Days’.