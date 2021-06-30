Neena Gupta Reacted Asha Bhosle Vivian Richards Look Like Nana Patekar

New Delhi. Bollywood actress Neena Gupta is in the headlines these days for her personal life more than her films. Actually, recently the actress had a special conversation about her autobiography, Sach Kehoon Toh. In which he made many big revelations about his personal life. In this book, she discussed from love to marriage with her ex-husband Vivian Richards. Also, how many difficulties he had to face in the birth of daughter Masaba. At the same time, the video of Neena Gupta and her first husband with famous singer Asha Bhosle is becoming increasingly viral on social media. Know what is special.

Neena Gupta’s husband’s video with Asha Bhosle went viral

A video of famous singer Asha Bhosle with Neena Gupta’s husband Vivian Richards is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In which she is seen with Vivian Richards and Neena Gupta. Not only this, Asha Bhosle compares Vivian Richards with actor Nana Patekar. On which see how Neena Gupta reacts.

Asha Bhosle’s exclusive conversation with Neena Gupta at the function

The video which is going viral on social media. In it, famous singer Asha Bhosle is seen sitting in a function. Many other big stars of the industry are also present in the function. After some time, actress Neena Gupta comes with her husband Vivian Richards in the function and starts meeting the people present there. It can be seen further in the video that after some time Asha Bhosle comes and sits beside Neena Gupta. Both start talking to each other.

Asha Bhosle compares Vivian Richards with Nana Patekar

While talking to Neena Gupta, Asha Bhosle starts talking about Vivian Richards. Asha Bhosle tells Neena Gupta that ‘Vivian looks like Nana Patekar’. Neena Gupta is shocked to hear this and does not agree with this at all. Neena Gupta told Asha Bhosle that ‘Vivian Richards looks better’. After a while Vivian Richards asks Nina, ‘What is Asha ji asking? So Nina explains to Vivian Richards that she is an actor in the Bollywood industry. Whose name is Nana Patekar. Asha ji is saying that you look like her.