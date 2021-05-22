Neena Gupta's autobiography Sach Kahun Toh to release on 14 June

Modern Delhi: Feeble actor-director Neena Gupta’s tell-all autobiography Sach Kahun (*14*) will hit the stands on 14 June, writer Penguin Random Dwelling India launched on Friday.

From her time on the Nationwide School of Drama (NSD) to transferring to Bombay (Mumbai) inside the 80s and her single parenthood, the e e-book will portion Gupta’s life narrative in basically essentially the most “unapologetically excellent” system.

“She invaluable elements the large milestones in her life, her unconventional being pregnant and single parenthood, and a profitable 2nd innings in Bollywood,” the writer acknowledged in a assertion.

The e e-book addresses elements treasure casting couch, movie trade politics, and to boot talks about what it takes for a youthful actor to proceed to exist with out a godfather or recordsdata.

“Sach Kahun (*14*) is a candid, self-deprecating portrait of the individual on the abet of the persona, detailing her life’s many choices, her battles towards stereotypes, then and now, and the way she may maybe maybe not be as unconventional as folks specialize in her to be,” the writer added.

Gupta additionally shared the unlock date of her e e-book on her Instagram web page.

“I believed in these very participating and unsightly instances, after we are caught at dwelling, we’re unhappy and anxious, may maybe maybe be my e e-book will once more you tide some of the harsh days,” the actor acknowledged in a video message she posted on the social media platform.