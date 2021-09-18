Neeraj Chopra 25 lakh questions in KBC 13: Who will become a millionaire KBC 13 18 September 2021 Episode on Shander Shukra Amitabh Bachchan Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh Who will become a millionaire (KBC 13) And PR Sreejesh. Find out which question won the prize money of Rs 25 lakh.
Amitabh Bachchan is crying
Neeraj and Sreejesh’s meeting with Amitabh Bachchan was full of smiles. But there came a time when Amitabh Bachchan had tears in his eyes. These tears were of joy and pride. He remembered the moment when the country won medals in the Olympics. While Sreejesh was talking about the insults done to him and his team before making an impression on the field, Neeraj only talked about how he got into the sport of javelin throwing to lose weight.
Funny stories to share
Sharing short stories, both the players answered several questions one after the other and won up to Rs 25 lakh. The funniest thing is that Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh used only 2 lifelines during the entire game.
Can you answer the question of 25,00,000?
The question before our players was Rs 25,00,000, which new train service was launched by Indian Railways on December 25, 2019 which is fully equipped with Vistadom coaches?
A) Janshatabdi Express
B) Deccan Express
C) Himalayan Queen
E) Him Darshan Express
The correct answer is the Snow Darshan Express.
Money won for children
Thus, Olympic medalists Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh won Rs 25 lakh and they will use the winning amount for needy children in sports.
