Neeraj Chopra about acting: Neeraj Chopra’s reaction when Madhur Bhandarkar asked about his interest in acting

Nowadays, Bollywood makers are eyeing Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra. Recently, Madhur Bhandarkar met Neeraj Chopra and when he asked him a question about acting in films, the player gave a heartfelt answer.

A few days back, Madhur Bhandarkar shared a photo of his meeting with Olympic stars Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu on social media. Seeing these photographs of Neeraj Chopra and Mirabai Chanu with Madhur Bhandarkar, who are famous for making films based on real life stories, people started trying to find out if he was preparing to make a film with them.



Speaking to the Times of India, Madhur said, “I was in Delhi on the occasion of Independence Day and I know someone who can make this meeting possible. I have closely followed the Tokyo Olympics. I was in the city where these champions live. That is why I wanted to meet him and wish him success, who has made the country proud. I didn’t discuss any movies with him.



However, Madhur wanted to know Neeraj Verma’s love of acting. Madhur asked Neeraj if he would ever like to work in a film. Madhur said, ‘I told Neeraj that he has become a superstar, he has a lot of fans all over the world, so I asked him jokingly – you are also nice so have you ever considered acting in a film? She said in response – I don’t want to act, I just want to focus on my game.

Madhur said he knew he wanted to move on. Neeraj also told him that he still has a lot to do for the country.

Biopics have been made on the lives of many star players in Bollywood so far and recently Neeraj Chopra was also asked about his biopic. Answering this question, he said, ‘I don’t know about biopics, I want to focus on my game. Everything will be fine if I stop playing. Then they will have a new story. For now let me just focus on my game.

Neeraj believes that biopics should not belong to any active player and he will think about it only after retirement.

