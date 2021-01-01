Neeraj Chopra-Arshand Nadeem: Watch the video Neeraj Chopra throwing a Pakistani spear on his back Arshad Nadeem: Neeraj also has a heart of gold! This hero became a shield for Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem

India’s star athlete Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has clarified the controversy over Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem’s spear catch.Neeraj has clarified the issue by releasing a video on his Twitter handle. Neeraj said, “It is going on on social media that I took a spear from Pakistani player Arshad Nadeem in an interview. This has become a big issue. It’s a very simple thing. We all throw our personal spears there but everyone can use it. That is the rule. ‘

Neeraj said that Arshad Nadeem was preparing his throw and there was nothing wrong with that either. Neeraj said, ‘This is not a big deal. I am sorry that such a big issue is being wasted with my support.