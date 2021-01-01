Neeraj Chopra at the World Championships: My next goal is to win gold at the World Championships, says Johannes Waiter and I are good friends, says Neeraj Chopra

Highlights India won gold in the individual event at the Olympics after 13 years

Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal in his debut Olympics

India won 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who made history by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has called on his countrymen to respect German veteran Johannes Waiter. Neeraj and the waiter may be rivals on the field but both are good friends off the field.

Johannes Wetter of Germany came to the Tokyo Olympics as a staunch opponent of Neeraj. However, the waiters did not make it to the final 8. The waiter is in 9th place. This year the waiter had thrown 90 meters plus 7 times. His personal best was 97.76 meters.

Neeraj made history by throwing a javelin of 87.58 meters at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Answering a question from our correspondent Times of India, Neeraj said that he also wants to win a medal at the World Athletics Championships like former long jumper Anju Bobby George.



Told this story to the waiter

‘The waiter is a good friend of mine. We both talk about our game sometimes. He did not do well in the Olympics. But he is still a world-class javelin thrower. He has thrown 90 meters plus six to 7 times this year. His best world record holder is Jane Jelani. I have a lot of respect for him. I want our countrymen to respect him too.



Neeraj was challenged by a waiter before the Tokyo Olympics

Before leaving for Tokyo, the waiter said it was difficult to beat him at the Olympics. Waiter Neeraj had said about Chopra, ‘Neeraj has covered a good distance twice. In Finland his spear went 86 meters. If he is healthy and in the right position, especially with his technique, he can throw a spear. He (Neeraj Chopra) will have to face my challenge. I will try to get 90 meters more distance in Tokyo. So it would be hard for them to beat me.

… then Anju Bobby George was 5th

Anje Boki was fifth in her competition at the George Athens Olympics. She is the only Indian to win a medal in the track and field event of the World Championship. Anju won a bronze medal at the 2003 Paris World Championships.

Asked by TOI at the awards ceremony organized by the Indian Federation of Athletics, Neeraj said, “I have won gold medals at the Commonwealth Games (Gold Coast 2018) and the Asian Games (Jakarta 2018). I also won gold medals at the Tokyo Olympics. The championship is to win the most gold in the competition.

India has won gold in the individual event at the Olympics after 13 years. Earlier, on August 11, 2008, shooter Abhinav Bindra had won a gold medal for India at the Beijing Olympics.

‘Sometimes the competition is tougher than the Olympics at the World Championships’

According to Neeraj, ‘The world championship is a big competition. Sometimes it’s more intense than the Olympics. I will continue to do well next year and try to win gold at the CWG, the Asian Games and the 2024 Olympics at the Paris Olympics. The medal at the World Championships is currently in the name of Anju Mam only. I want to win a medal at the World Championships.

The World Championships will be held from July 15 next year

The 2022 World Athletics Championships will be held in the United States from July 15 to 24. The championship was scheduled to take place this year, but the Tokyo Olympics have been postponed by a year due to the Corona epidemic, and its schedule has changed.

