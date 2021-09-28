Neeraj Chopra calls Shakti Mohan Dance Plus 6 Raghav Juyal

Since winning the gold medal in the Olympics, Neeraj Chopra has dominated everywhere. This darling of the country is now dominated by the world of advertisements and TV. Neeraj Chopra recently appeared in an advertisement and will now appear in the dance reality show ‘Dance Plus 6’. Neeraj Chopra recently filmed for Remo D’Souza’s show.

During the shoot, Neeraj Chopra did something that hurt the heart of host Raghav Juyal. In fact, Neeraj Chopra proposed to Captain Shakti Mohan of ‘Dance Plus 6’ (Dance + 6), which shocked Raghav Juyal. We will tell you that in ‘Dance Plus 6’, Raghav Juyal and Shakti Mohan keep pulling each other a lot. The bonding and chemistry of the two is well liked.



The producers have released a promo for the upcoming episode of ‘Dance Plus 6’, in which Neeraj Chopra is seen proposing to show captain Shakti Mohan. In the shared video, Shakti Mohan tells Neeraj Chopra, ‘Neeraj, come on stage once and show him how to propose. Raghav Juyal was shocked to hear this.



After this, Neeraj reaches the stage and says to Shakti Mohan who is standing in front, ‘Spear is the most important thing in my life. Otherwise, I don’t know how to cook good food or I can’t afford it. On hearing this, Raghav Juyal tells Neeraj Chopra, ‘You have thrown the spear in the wrong place.’ Hearing this, Neeraj Chopra and everyone else started laughing.



Neeraj Chopra also showed his dancing skills in ‘Dance Plus 6’. She danced to the tune of ‘Ishq Tadapve’ with the show’s contestant and host Raghav Juyal.