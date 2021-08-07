neeraj-chopra-challenged-by-german-thrower-johannes-vetter-sunil-gavaskar-enjoys-winning-moment-in-trent-bridge-video German thrower who challenged Neeraj Chopra was out after 3 throws, Sunil Gavaskar celebrates by leaving commentary; Watch Video

Neeraj Chopra has given that moment to the country, which the people of India were waiting for for 13 years. Seeing him winning the gold medal in javelin throw, every countryman jumped with joy. At the same time, Sunil Gavaskar, who was doing commentary in India and England series, could not stop his emotions. He left commentary and watched Neeraj Chopra’s event and celebrated his victory.

At the same time, one more thing came to the fore that was about German javelin thrower Johannes Vetter. In fact, before the Olympics, Veteran had challenged Neeraj Chopra of India.

The waiter had said, ‘Neeraj is a good thrower. In Finland, his javelin could cover a distance of 86 metres, but in the Olympics, he would not be able to overtake me.

We all are Sunil Gavaskar at the moment How did you react to India’s golden moment? #HumHongeKamyab #Tokyo2020 #SirfSonyPeDikhega pic.twitter.com/vg8FmQ2fG9 — Sony Sports (@SonySportsIndia) August 7, 2021

But what Neeraj did today is well known. Neeraj not only left the waiter behind but also won the gold medal. In this match, the German players could not qualify for the last round due to being in the last-3 only after 3 rounds.

Hamare yaha bade hamesha kehte hai, bolne se behtar karke dikhao! Someone has to eat their words right now.. @Neeraj_chopra1 creates history and makes us proud! #IND #Tokyo2020 #Olympics https://t.co/ASpuSA7W5Q — Akshay Baldwa (@AkshayBaldwa) August 7, 2021

After this historic victory of Neeraj, there was an atmosphere of celebration in the whole country. This celebration was seen not only in India but also in the first Test match being played between India and England in Nottingham, England. After India’s victory in Tokyo, Indian veteran cricketer Sunil Gavaskar sitting at Trent Bridge also could not hold back his emotions.

All the former cricketers including Sunil Gavaskar were seen watching Neeraj’s match at Trent Bridge. He also celebrated his victory by standing up and clapping.

It is worth noting that in the final, Neeraj Chopra took the number one spot in the first round by throwing a throw of 87.3 meters. At the same time, in the second throw, he had ensured his gold medal by throwing even more than 87.58 meters. No other player could reach him.





