neeraj chopra congratulation massage from Pakistan people ask question from imran khan govt

Neeraj Chopra, who won gold in the javelin throw in the Olympics, is being praised even across the border. Pakistani players, journalists and locals are also praising Neeraj fiercely. In the midst of this praise, now the question is also being asked to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Actually, after winning Neeraj’s gold, Pakistan player Arshad Nadeem had congratulated him. Arshad Nadeem was also in the javelin throw final and finished fifth. During an interview, Neeraj said that it would have been better if Arshad Nadeem was on the podium. Arshad Nadeem’s defeat and Pakistan’s poor performance in the Olympics took the Imran government there. The people of Pakistan started asking questions to the government.

This time only 10 players from Pakistan participated in the Olympics. Public anger has erupted even after so few players go to the Olympics and Imran is questioning the government’s claims in which he was claiming better facilities for the players. People say that if Imran Khan’s government is providing better facilities, then how did so few players go to the Olympics.

Pakistani player Arshad Naseem is a better player, but the seriousness of the member accompanying him can be gauged from the fact that when Arshad was preparing to throw the javelin in the final, his coach was talking on the phone, so that Arshad knew the time. Did not run and then had to throw the spear in haste.

Not only this, Pakistan had the best team in hockey at one time, but for the last 2 times, the Pakistani hockey team has not even been able to qualify for the Olympics. The condition of the training of the players is such that the Pakistan Olympic Association returned 20 crore rupees to the government, saying that it has failed to spend these money.

When people started asking questions to the Imran Khan government and started putting the government’s functioning in the dock, he clarified that he could not devote much time to the game.





