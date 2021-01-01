Neeraj Chopra Covid-19 tests negative: Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra tested negative for Covid-19; Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra came down with a high fever; Neeraj Chopra Kovid-1T Test Negative: Good news! Golden boy Neeraj Chopra’s corona test negative, high fever coming for two days

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has been suffering from high fever for the past two days. His covid test was done on the advice of a doctor, whose report came back negative. He could not even attend the Haryana government’s honors function due to fever.

A person close to Neeraj said that the players are recovering now. “Until yesterday his temperature was 103 degrees but now he is fine. His corona report has come back negative. Doctors have advised him to rest. His schedule was so busy that he fell ill.



He said, ‘Neeraj will probably be able to attend the event at Rashtrapati Bhavan this evening. He will go straight here. The other players are currently at the Ashoka Hotel.

Neeraj made history by throwing a 87.58m javelin in Tokyo. He became the first Indian to win gold in track and field, and second only to overall shooter Abhinav Bindra.

