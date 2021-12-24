Neeraj Chopra Diet Plan Grilled Chicken Breast Boiled EGG fit healthy Olympic gold medalist recovery Best Sustainability Weight Loss More

Neeraj also shared his diet plan (especially during the tournament) in the interview. He had told that on match days, he does not eat anything that is too fatty. He likes to eat things like salad or fruits.

Fitness is a big challenge for any player along with mastering his game. Without good fitness, sports can be affected. Neeraj Chopra, the first Indian athlete to win a gold medal in the Olympics, also takes great care of fitness.

Neeraj loves sweets, but he avoids such things for fear of becoming fat. He adopts special measures to recover himself. However, when sometimes he eats gol gappas and dahi-churma. Let us know here the diet plan of the golden boy, by which he keeps himself fit and healthy.

Born on 24 December 1997 in Khandar, Panipat, Neeraj Chopra controls his diet a lot. He likes to eat desi food. Before winning the gold in the Olympics, Neeraj had told in an interview to ESPN that in the matter of fast food, he eats only gol gappas.

Neeraj also likes to eat things like grilled chicken breast and eggs. He eats roti and omelet anytime a week. Omelette and roti are the things he eats more often than any other. Neeraj also made some changes in his diet plan about a year ago.

Neeraj has included salmon fish in his diet plan. Neeraj drinks fresh fruit juice for his recovery. The special thing is that he does not drink canned juice. Instead he drinks fresh fruit juice. On normal days, Neeraj drinks two glasses of fresh juice after a workout. His diet plan also includes salted rice.

Regarding Gol Gappas, Neeraj is of the opinion that there is no harm in eating them for a professional athlete. According to Neeraj, ‘Gol gappas consist mostly of water. Eating gol gappas fills your stomach with water. Its papdi looks big, but the amount of flour in it is very less.

Neeraj says, ‘Most of the water goes into your stomach through this. The amount of spice is also small. Even if you feel that you are eating a lot of gol gappas, you are filling your stomach mostly with water.

Not only gol gappas, Neeraj also loves sweets. He likes to eat fresh homemade churma. However, Neeraj does not even touch Churma during training. Actually, churma has a lot of ghee and sugar, so it is something that he cannot eat during training.