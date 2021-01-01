Neeraj Chopra Fever: Neeraj Chopra had to leave the reception in the middle due to fatigue and fever.

Highlights Neeraj Chopra won a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics

India won its first medal in the Olympic track and field competition

This was the first Olympics for javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra.

New Delhi

Star javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had to skip a welcome ceremony to celebrate his historic gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics in his village near Panipat due to exhaustion and ‘mild’ fever.

Chop returned home last Monday after winning India’s first Olympic medal in athletics. The 23-year-old has since attended several receptions that have not given his body a rest.

A source close to Chopra said he should recover after a good rest. As a precaution, he left the center of the reception.

Neeraj had reached his ancestral village Khandara

He returned to his hometown Khandara, about 15 km from Panipat, on Tuesday where he was warmly welcomed by the locals. “When his caravan reached the reception, a large number of people had come. It took them a while to get to the venue.

The source said, “He was feeling tired in the middle of the program and he started having a mild fever. So, he skipped the ceremony and rested at a nearby house. There are rumors that he was taken to hospital. But that is not the case. That’s fine – this is not a serious matter. After coming from Tokyo, he is tired of participating in many events without stopping. He is resting in another house some distance from his house.

‘Relax in someone else’s house to avoid crowds’

When asked why Chopra did not go to his house, he said, “He will definitely go home, but he does not want a crowd of people with the media.” After Chopra returned from Tokyo, he and other Olympic medalists were honored by the Sports Ministry. The next day, he attended a reception hosted by the Federation of Indian Athletics.

Chopra then developed a high fever and missed the honors ceremonies organized by the Punjab and Haryana governments on Thursday and Friday. He was tested for Covid-1 for, but the result was negative.

Participates in these events

Neeraj participated in the Hi-T (Evening Refreshment) program organized by President Ram Nath Kovind for the Indian Olympic Force. On Sunday, Chopra was at the Tokyo Olympians who attended the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort. He was also present at the reception organized by the Indian Olympic Association in the evening. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday visited the Indian Olympic team for breakfast at his residence, which was also attended by Chopra.

