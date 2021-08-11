Neeraj Chopra Gold Medal Win Named One Of 10 Magical Moments Of Athletics In Tokyo Olympics number of Instagram followers increased 22 times after winning gold medal athlete

Another achievement has been recorded in the name of Neeraj Chopra, who won the gold medal in Tokyo Olympics. Javelin thrower star Neeraj Chopra’s historic Olympic Games gold win has been included by World Athletics in 10 magical moments in track and field in Tokyo.

Not only this, after winning the gold medal, the number of social media followers of Neeraj Chopra has also been flooded. After winning the gold in the Olympics, the number of followers on Instagram has increased 22 times. He has become the athlete (track and field) with the most Instagram followers in the world. Twenty-three-year-old Neeraj Chopra gave the country its first Olympic medal in athletics by throwing 87.58 meters on Saturday, August 7, 2021.

Neeraj is only the second Indian athlete to win an individual gold medal at the Olympic Games. According to the World Athletics website, ‘Only those who knew this sport very closely knew about Neeraj Chopra before the Olympic Games, but the victory of javelin throw in Tokyo and India’s first gold in athletics in Olympic history. After becoming a medalist, Neeraj Chopra’s name got on everyone’s tongue.

World Athletics said Chopra had 143,000 followers on Instagram before the Olympics. However, now the number of his followers has increased to 34 lakhs, which is more than 22 times as compared to earlier. This has made him the only track and field athlete in the world with the most followers on Instagram. Gymnast legend Nadia Komanechi is one of the former legends who congratulated Neeraj Chopra on Twitter.

In a tweet posted after winning the gold in Tokyo, Chopra had said, “Still living the spirit. Thank you all so much for your support and blessings, across India and across the country, that have helped me reach this point. This moment will always be with me.

Meanwhile, an old video of Neeraj Chopra is also going viral. In that video, the anchor asked him a question in English, then he said that brother ask in Hindi. Neeraj Chopra also mentioned that interview even after returning home.

He said, ‘Yes I remember, I went to an award function. It is true that my English is not that good. Only then did I tell him that we talk in Hindi. People speak English in India. I think Hindi should be supported.





