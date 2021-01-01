Neeraj Chopra has given a special message to Pakistan on Arshad Nadeem has shared a beautiful story from the Olympics

India’s Neeraj Chopra made history by winning a gold medal in javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics. He won the gold medal with a javelin throw of 87.58 meters. Apart from Neeraj, another player that the Indians were looking at was Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem. Although Nadeem did not win a single medal, he praised his performance.Nadeem reached the final round. He completed 5th. Nadeem has on several occasions described Neeraj as an inspiration. He is a fan of Neeraj’s game and this is also evident from his speech.

At the same time, Neeraj is happy with Nadeem’s game and hopes that more people will be attracted to javelin throwing in Pakistan by taking inspiration from Nadeem.

Neeraj shared the story of the Olympics with our colleague Times of India, he said, ‘I was looking for my spear before the final started. I wasn’t getting it. Suddenly I saw Arshad Nadeem walking with my spear. I said to him, ‘Brother, this is my spear, give it to me. I want to throw it out. Then he gave it back to me. That’s when you realized that I threw my first throw very quickly.

Arshad Nadeem qualified for the finals. He became the first Pakistani athlete to qualify for the Olympic athletics athletics final. Neeraj said, ‘Nadeem did very well in the qualifying round and also played well in the final round. I think it is good for Pakistan that they have a good chance to show interest in javelin throwing. He can do well internationally in the future.

Neeraj also gave a message to the Pakistani people. He said, ‘Support Arshad Nadeem. They have recognized Pakistan in javelin throwing and it needs your cooperation.

