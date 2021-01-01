Neeraj Chopra Olympic Gold Medal: Neeraj Chopra shared the message of his epic journey from the hospital: From the injured corner to the gold medal in hand …

It takes many years of hard work to succeed overnight – this famous saying fits Neeraj Chopra perfectly. A few weeks ago, many did not even know Neeraj’s name. But today there is hardly anyone who does not know him.Now, Golden Boy Neeraj Chopra, who is making history in the Olympics, remembers his bad times. The spear-thrower Neeraj not only mentioned the time of struggle but also thanked his colleagues who supported him during his bad times.Neeraj also conveyed an emotional message while sharing two photos of himself lying on a bed in the hospital. A photo from the collage posted on social media is of 2019, when Neeraj Kohli underwent surgery and was in a hospital bed. The second photo is also of the hospital, but this time he has an Olympic gold medal in his hand.

Neeraj Chopra chose Independence Day to give credit to his medical team. On this special occasion, he thanked the entire staff, for which he has earned this position today. He wrote, ‘The journey from May 201 to here has been very memorable with the support of all of you. I am Dr. I am thankful to Dinshaw Pardiwala, coach Klaus and physio Ishaan, who always supported me so that I could come out of injury and bring this Olympic medal for the country.