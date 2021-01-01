Neeraj Chopra Randeep Hooda: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra has revealed that he is a big fan of Randeep Hooda actor
Bollywood actor Randeep Hooda has created a special place in Hindi cinema with his acting. Randeep appears in a different style in each of his films. This has made him a huge fan following in a very short time. The list of Randeep’s fan following is very long, but these days a special person’s name has been added to the list. In fact, javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s name has been added to Randeep Hooda’s fan following list. In an interview to a news portal, Neeraj has revealed that he is a fan of Randeep Hooda.
In his interview, Neeraj also talks about Randeep’s films which he loves very much. After this interview with Neeraj, Randeep shared a video of Neeraj Chopra from his Twitter handle, in which Neeraj says that he is a fan of Randeep Hooda. Randeep’s ‘Lal Rang’ is one of his favorite films. Neeraj further says that he liked Randeep’s dialogue ‘Hawa Mein Pranam Bauji’ from the film ‘Lal Rang’ very much. Neeraj also said in his interview that he has seen Randeep’s films ‘Sarabjit’, ‘Highway’ and ‘Lal Rang’. He is convinced of Randeep’s performance in these films. Randeep Hooda tweeted for Neeraj Chopra
While sharing the video of Neeraj Chopra’s interview, Randeep wrote a caption in Haryanvi language, ‘Bauji – Bauji Neeraj Chopra. Parnam Bauji in the air. Let’s cure our cold. Randeep’s tweet is getting a lot of likes on social media and fans have also responded a lot.
On the work front, Randeep Hooda’s next film is ‘Unfair and Lovely’. In the film, he will be seen sharing screen space with actress Ileana D’Cruz. She was last seen in Prabhu Deva’s Radhe with Salman Khan and Disha Patani.
