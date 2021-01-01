Neeraj Chopra Ranking: Neeraj Chopra Ranking: Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra at second place

Highlights Neeraj Chopra won gold in his debut Olympics

This is India’s first gold medal in track and field at the Olympics.

India won 7 medals at the Tokyo Olympics

New Delhi

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who made history by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics, has reached the second position in the world let athletics rankings. Neeraj had won a gold medal in the recently concluded Olympics.

At the Debut Olympics, Neeraj Chopra (world rankings) finished first in the javelin throw event with a throw of 87.58 meters. Neeraj has 1315 points in the rankings. Johannes Wetter of Germany tops the list with 1396 points. Neeraj was ranked 16th in the world before taking part in the Tokyo Olympics.

Nothing special for the Tokyo Olympic waiters. He entered the Olympics as a strong contender for the title but did not make it to the last eight. The waiter had to settle for 9th place.

Poland’s Marcin Krukowski is third with 1302 points, while Tokyo silver medalist Jacob Wadlage of the Czech Republic is fourth with 1298 points. Germany’s Julian Weber is fifth with 1291 points.

India won gold in the individual event at the Olympics after 13 years

Neeraj Chopra is the first Indian to win an Olympic gold medal in track and field. Neeraj is the second Indian after Olympic individual gold medalist shooter Abhinav Bindra. Bindra won gold at the Beijing Olympics.

Eyes on winning gold at the World Athletics Championships

Neeraj is now looking to win gold at the World Championships. He says he wants to win a medal at next year’s World Championships. Former long jumper Anju Bobby George has won a bronze medal for India at the World Championships. Since then, no Indian has won a medal at the World Let Athletics Championships.

