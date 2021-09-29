Neeraj Chopra Reveals Dream Life Partner: Dance Plus 6 Neeraj Chopra watches viral videos about his dream life partner and current phone number he is using- Dance + 6: Neeraj Chopra reveals what kind of girl he should be for marriage

Neeraj Chopra, who won a gold medal in javelin throw at the Olympics, has become the star of the country today. The girls are intimidating Neeraj Chopra and even calling him ‘National Crush’. Recently, when Neeraj Chopra arrived on the dance reality show ‘Dance Plus 6’ (Dance + 6), everyone from the female contestants to her was impressed. The show’s host Raghav Juyal and other contestants not only asked Neeraj Chopra funny questions but also made him dance.

During one segment, Raghav Juyal asked Neeraj Chopra some funny questions like, girls and other people are searching on Google. One such question was related to his friendship and marriage.



Neeraj said to the question of a girl like a spear

When Puneet Pathak asked Neeraj Chopra on behalf of all the girls, what kind of girl do they like? On this, Raghav Juyal says that he is like a spear, while Neeraj Chopra clearly says, ‘No, no, it will go too far. What are you going to do for so long? ‘

Neeraj Chopra needs this kind of girl

He then tells her what kind of girl would be best for him. Neeraj says, ‘Right now I want to say that I am a player so focus on my work and respect each other. That thing is very important. At the same time, he should respect his family. Those things are very important to me and that’s why I think she (the girl) will be the best.



What is the phone number of Neeraj Chopra? It answered

When Neeraj Chopra was asked if people were searching the internet for his phone number which he is currently using. Replying to him, Neeraj Chopra said, ‘When I started playing, my uncle gave me his number. In fact, I still have the same number. I try to answer everyone who gives me a message. But that is not yet possible. So I closed that number a year before the Olympics and it hasn’t opened yet because if I open it I’ll see but I can’t answer. So I haven’t opened yet. ‘



Neeraj Chopra answered many such funny questions in ‘Dance Plus 6’. Why did you cut your hair Answering him, he said, ‘I loved having long hair, but it was already too long. When I was playing 1-2 months before the Olympics, my hair kept coming in front of my eyes. So the focus was more on the hair, not the throw. Neeraj Chopra said that he calls the spear a spear, but his coach has named the spear ‘Sweety’.