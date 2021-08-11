Neeraj Chopra Talks Openly About His Love-life, Marriage And Girlfriend

After winning the title in Commonwealth Games and Asian Games 2018, star athlete Neeraj Chopra, who created history by winning a gold medal in the Olympics, was asked questions about marriage by a TV channel. On this, he said that he is currently focusing on the game.

Neeraj said, “Right now my entire focus is on sports only. The coming year is very important for me because there are Asian Games and World Championships. After that there are many tournaments to reach the Olympics. Regarding the attention he is getting from female fans, Neeraj said, I am happy that I am getting so much love from everyone. ‘Is there pressure on them to get married?’ In response to this question, Neeraj said, ‘No, at the moment my entire focus is on the game. All these things will continue. But right now I just want to focus on my game.

In 2018, Neeraj’s affair with wrestler Vinesh Phogat was rumored. Actually, during the Jakarta Asian Games 2018, Neeraj had come to see a match of Vinesh. After which the rumors of their affair started flying on social media. However, later Vinesh put a complete stop to all these things by sharing a photo with her future husband Somvir Rathi on Instagram.

Neeraj Chopra is now aiming to win a gold medal at the World Athletics Championships to be held in the US next year. The World Championships was to be held in Eugen, USA this year but it was decided to hold it in 2022 after the Tokyo Olympics was postponed by a year due to Kovid-19. Now it will be organized from 15 to 24 July 2022.

“I have already won gold medals in Asian Games and Commonwealth Games and now I have an Olympic gold medal as well,” Chopra told a press conference here. So my next target is to win a gold medal at the World Championships next year. ”

Chopra had won the gold medal in the javelin throw final in Tokyo on Monday with a throw of 87.58m. This is India’s first medal in athletics at the Olympics. He became the second Indian player to win an individual gold medal at the Olympics.

“The World Championships is a big competition and sometimes it is tougher than the Olympics. I am not going to be satisfied with this Olympic gold medal. I would like to do even better and win gold medal in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and Olympics again. ”

The 23-year-old superstar also feels that the Athletics Federation of India’s (AFI) inclusion in the national camp was the turning point of his career despite finishing fifth in the national games. Before joining the national camp, Chopra was practicing at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula.

“We were doing good exercise but the facilities, equipment, diet were not good there (Panchkula) but once I joined the national camp (NIS Patiala), everything changed,” he said. Chopra said, “I got better facilities, better diet and better equipment only after joining the national camp. Most important was the realization that I was practicing with the best javelin throwers in the country. It was a different feeling. ”

“So joining the national camp changed my career and I thank AFI for that. I got what I wanted. I worked hard which is why I am here today.” Chopra was earlier with the late Australia coach Gary Calvert after joining the national camp. After that, he began to practice under the supervision of biomechanics specialist Klaus Bartonitz. Meanwhile, Chopra practiced under the supervision of former world record holder Uwe Hawn.

Chopra said, “I respect Hon sir, I won gold medals in 2018 Asian Games and Commonwealth Games under his supervision. But his technical approach and training style were different. I told him that I want to work with Klaus sir.

“His (Klaus) training plans were good and suited me. He plans training according to the body of the athlete, he has also worked with a lot of athletes in different countries.





