neeraj chopra vandana katariya named people will do free rope way yatra of chandi devi temple in haridwar uttarakhand earlier petrol offer of neeraj name usha brenco company Offer valid till Rakshabandhan

After giving free petrol in the name of Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, now a company has also taken a great initiative regarding Indian women’s hockey team’s star player Vandana Kataria. A company named Usha Braco has offered free ropeway tour to Chandi Devi temple in Haridwar for people named Neeraj and Vandana. This offer of the company is valid from 11 to 22 August i.e. till Raksha Bandhan.

Siddhapeeth Maa Chandi Devi’s temple is on the Neel Parvat above the Najibabad Highway in Haridwar. The journey of about six kilometers to the temple is done through a ropeway. It is operated by Usha Braco Limited Company. Usha Bracco Management has taken this initiative in the honor of Vandana Kataria, daughter of Roshanabad village of Uttarakhand, who created history by winning the gold medal of Neeraj Chopra in the Javelin Throw event in Tokyo Olympics and scoring a hat-trick of goals in a hockey match.

The company has launched a free travel scheme for people named as Neeraj and Vandana from August 11 to 22 in the ropeway leading to Chandi Devi temple. Manoj Doval, head of the company’s northern region, said that men and women in the names of Neeraj and Vandana can avail free travel by showing their Aadhar cards. Doval said that both the players have brought laurels to the country across the world. In this happiness, the company has decided to give him this honor.

Vandana Kataria reached her Roshanabad village in Haridwar on Wednesday. She arrived at Jollygrant airport at 8 am on Wednesday. From there she went straight to her village. However, she will return after staying with the family for the whole day. Earlier, a petrol pump owner in Bharuch district of Gujarat had announced to give free petrol worth Rs 501 to people named Neeraj for 2 days.

Let us inform that Indian players have returned home after creating history in Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj Chopra is the first athlete (track and field) of the country to win a gold medal in the Olympics. The women’s hockey team also finished fourth in the Tokyo Olympics. Even though she could not win the medal, but every player of the team won the hearts of the countrymen with her performance.

Vandana Kataria, who was part of the team, impressed the most by hitting a hat-trick in a match. India has won 7 medals including one gold and two silver in Tokyo Olympics. This is India’s best performance in the Olympics so far.





