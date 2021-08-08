Neeraj Chopra Wins A Gold Medal In Tokyo Olympics BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal said Got a gold medal as soon as the name of Khel Ratna changed Such comments started coming

Saturday was a historic day in the history of Indian sports. India’s javelin thrower in Tokyo Olympics Neeraj Chopra won the gold Recorded his name in the pages of history. After 13 years, when India got the gold medal in the Olympics, there was a wave of happiness in the whole country and Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the countrymen. On his victory, BJP’s Lok Sabha MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal made a tweet which is becoming quite viral. In fact, Namgyal has congratulated him for winning the gold by linking it to the recently changed Khel Ratna award, to which many people are objecting.

He wrote in a tweet made from his official Twitter handle that the country got gold as soon as the name of Khel Ratna was changed. He wrote, ‘Congratulations! The country got a gold medal as soon as the name of Khel Ratna was changed. Perhaps Kripa was stuck there.

Let us tell you, the Narendra Modi government has renamed the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Award after Major Dhyan Chand, who is called the magician of hockey. ‘Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award’ Is done. A separate debate has broken out on the name change that the names of the stadiums named after Narendra Modi and Arun Jaitley should also be changed.

Congratulations! The country got a gold medal as soon as the name of Khel Ratna was changed. Perhaps the grace was stuck there. — Jamyang Tsering Namgyal (@jtnladakh) August 7, 2021

People are expressing a similar opinion on this tweet of Namgyal. A user named Mudiji wrote, ‘Also change the name of Narendra Modi stadium quickly, T20 World Cup is coming.’ A user named Sanjeev Srivastava wrote, ‘Rajiv Gandhi gave his life for the country. Your thinking is not correct. it’s such a shame.’ A user named Raju Singh writes, ‘Modi Stadium should be renamed as Neeraj Chopra Stadium’.

A user named CB Tiwari replied to the BJP MP, ‘There is a limit, sir, to take someone else’s credit. Abhinav Bindra had also brought gold in Beijing, do not disturb the public’s color by putting politics everywhere. It is a good thing to have a sports award in the name of the player, but the sports hall should also be in the name of the person related to the game.

A user named Purvi Pathak wrote, ‘Yes, done all the hard work in one day. What’s the joke? Give credit to the gold medalist. A user named Ramniwas Bishnoi writes, ‘If the name of Khel Ratna had been changed 5-6 days earlier, then India would have won all the medals of the Olympics.’

Let us tell you that earlier shooter Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal. Abhinav won a gold medal in the 2008 Beijing Olympics. Neeraj He won the Olympic gold medal with a throw of 87.58m.





