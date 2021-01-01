Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold Medal Ashoke Pandit Says Gold Came As Soon As Rajiv Gandhi Name Removed Gets Troll

Tokyo Olympic 2020: India’s javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has created history in the Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj has won the gold medal for India in the Olympics after almost 13 years. He won the gold medal in the javelin throw event by finishing number one in the final round. For this achievement of Neeraj Chopra, all the countrymen are congratulating him a lot. So on the other hand, Bollywood filmmaker Ashok Pandit linked this victory to former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

Filmmaker Ashok Pandit tweeted on Neeraj Chopra’s victory, writing, “Gold has come as soon as Rajiv Gandhi’s name is removed.” Filmmaker Ashok Pandit has come into the limelight for his tweet. Social media users are also commenting a lot on his tweet.

Responding to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named Kavita Sharma wrote, “Here too you listen to politics, Neeraj’s throwing is real, from which gold has come and Modi ji’s throwing is fake. Due to which only inflation, unemployment and recession are going on in the country.

Gold came as soon as Rajiv Gandhi’s name was removed #panauti pic.twitter.com/e78hgKjJ36 — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) August 7, 2021

In response to Ashok Pandit’s tweet, a user named Tauseef wrote, “Aa gaye to take credit.” A user named Durgesh wrote, “Was the name removed even before the 2008 Beijing Olympics started? You talk without head or feet. Let us inform that Abhinav Bindra won the gold medal in the 2008 Olympics.

A user took a jibe at Ashok Pandit for his tweet and wrote, “You will not feel ashamed by writing about a person who is not in this world.” Apart from this, some social media users also took a jibe by commenting on Ashok Pandit’s tweet.

A user named Ashish wrote, “Just yesterday, the name was removed from the Khel Ratna award and India got the first gold medal in the Olympics. Modi ji, now you tell me whether this is an experiment or a coincidence? Let us inform that with this Neeraj Chopra has become the first athlete to win a medal in the Olympics for India in the track and field event. India had never won a gold medal in track and field before in Olympic history.





