neeraj-chopra-won-gold-in-tokyo-olympics-and-also-won-5-golds-before-in-mega-events-including-asian-games-and-cwg-neeraj chopra to lose weight Chosen Athletics, Asiad, Commonwealth have also won gold in 5 mega events

Chosen Athletics, Asiad, Commonwealth have also won gold in 5 mega events

Neeraj Chopra created history for India at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. Neeraj has won a medal for India in the track and field event for the first time after 121 years in the history of the Olympics. Apart from this, after 13 years, he also won a gold medal in the Olympics for India.

At the same time, this gold of Neeraj Chopra was also India’s 10th gold in the history of Olympics. Earlier, India had won 8 gold (1928,1932,1936,1948,1952,1956,1964,1980), one shooting (2008) in hockey.

After this golden performance of Neeraj Chopra, India has also made its best performance in the history of Olympics. India won 6 medals in the 2012 London Olympics. Neeraj Chopra, posted as a Naib Subedar in the Indian Army, won five more mega-event gold medals in his career before the Tokyo Olympics.

Neeraj Chopra has won gold in 5 big events

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, who won gold medal in Tokyo Olympics, has also won gold medals in Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, Asian Championships, South Asian Games and World Junior Championships.

Neeraj Chopra Naib Subedar of Indian Army

Neeraj came to athletics for this reason?

The reason behind the entry of Neeraj Chopra from Haryana’s Panipat into the world of athletics is quite interesting. He took to athletics to lose weight. It is said that at the age of just 12, his weight was 90 kg.

Due to his increasing weight, he started participating in age group competitions. After this he joined the Indian Army in 2016.

It is worth mentioning that Neeraj, while raising the honor of the country, threw the javelin from his golden arm up to a distance of 87.58 meters that no one could reach. With this, he brought a golden end to the great Kumbh of the Games by giving India a gold medal in India’s last event at the Tokyo Olympics.





