Neeraj Chopra: Yogi respected the players: Yogi respected the players

Honors to Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

An additional amount of Rs 25 lakh was given to Varanasi hockey player Lalit Upadhyay.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday honored the athletes who participated in the Tokyo Olympics and won medals. Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath felicitated medalists Neeraj Chopra, Ravi Dahiya, PV Sindhu, Lovelina Borgohen, Bajrang Punia and the hockey team at the Ekana Cricket Stadium. Yogi paid Rs 1-1 crore to each player of the men’s hockey team, Rs 25 lakh to the coach and Rs 10 lakh to the team staff members. An additional amount of Rs 25 lakh was also given to Varanasi hockey player Lalit Upadhyay.

“I thank everyone,” Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra said at the event. Even at the Olympics, I was not as nervous as I was when I saw the crowds here. It is a great pleasure to see such a large crowd in the stadium. It seems that this work is happening all over India. In this crowd sits the next medal winner.

Direct recruitment of players to Gazetted posts

CM Yogi said that we will build playgrounds in every village in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh government will set up a sports university in the name of Major Dhyanchand. The Uttar Pradesh government will adopt the two games and finance them for the next 10 years. One of these sports is wrestling. The Uttar Pradesh government has agreed to directly recruit winners from Uttar Pradesh for the Olympics, Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, World Cups or World Championships for Gazetted posts and for the post of Deputy Secretary of Police.

The team’s head coach was paid Rs 25 lakh and the team’s coaches and support staff Rs 10 lakh. Medal winner Neeraj Chopra was awarded Rs 2 crore, Ravi Dahiya Rs 1.5 crore, PV Sindhu Rs 1 crore, Lovelina Borgohen Rs 1 crore and Bajrang Poonia Rs 1 crore. In addition, the government gave a prize money of Rs 25 lakh each to 10 athletes from Uttar Pradesh who participated in the Tokyo Olympics.

