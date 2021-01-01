Neeraj Chopra’s first flight: Another dream of Neeraj Chopra came true; Neeraj Chopra’s parents’ first flight; Another dream of Neeraj Chopra came true, writing an emotional message to parents in the first flight
Another dream of India’s golden son Neeraj Chopra has come true. He flew the parents on the plane. Neeraj, who made history by winning a gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, shared this information on Twitter. In the pictures, Neeraj looks very happy sitting on the plane with his parents.
Indian Army officer Neeraj won a gold medal in the javelin throw event in Tokyo. He won a historic gold medal for the country by throwing a javelin of 87.58 meters.
Neeraj’s medal fulfilled India’s dream of a medal in track and field. He became the first Indian to win a medal in Athlet Athletics. Apart from Abhinav Bindra, there are also Olympic gold medalists.
India won a total of seven medals in Tokyo, including Neeraj’s gold, which was Team India’s best performance in the Olympics so far. When Neeraj returned home, he was greeted like a hero.
