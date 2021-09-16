Neeraj Chopra’s mouth in Haryanvi Big B dialogue: Who will become a millionaire 13 Gold Medal winner Neeraj Chopra teaches Haryanvi to Amitabh’s mouth hit dialogues

This week, Tokyo Olympic gold medalists Neeraj Chopra and PR Sreejesh will be the special guests in the ‘Fantastic Friday’ special episode of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. Both players shot this special episode a few days ago. In the show, where Neeraj and Sreejesh told the story of their struggle, they had a lot of fun.

The fun came when Neeraj Chopra taught host Amitabh Bachchan to speak Haryanvi and then invited him for the hit dialogues of his films, Haryanvi (Neeraj Chopra teaches Amitabh Haryanvi). Everyone laughed when they heard the dialogue in Haryana from Amitabh Bachchan.



The producers have released some promos for this episode. In a promo, Sreejesh tells Amitabh, ‘Today we have both come to teach you Haryanvi.’ Hearing this, Amitabh gets scared and ‘Oh God’ comes out of his mouth.

Then the game of Haryanvi begins. Neeraj Chopra first invited Amitabh to the famous dialogue of his film ‘Zanjeer’ in Haryana. First he speaks the dialogue in Haryanvi himself. The dialogue was, ‘This is the police station, not your father’s house.’ In Haryanvi, Neeraj Chopra speaks this dialogue, ‘Yeh tere baap ka ghar koni, thana hai, stand quietly.’



He then utters another dialogue, ‘I still don’t want to waste money.’ Amitabh also speaks this dialogue in Haryanvi language. After this Amitabh examines Neeraj and says now is your turn. He shares his favorite dialogue with him ‘Kabhi Kabhi Mere Dil Mein Kya Aata Hai …’. All Amitabh can say is that Neeraj Chopra speaks the entire dialogue in Haryanvi clearly and Amitabh laughs.



Neeraj Chopra and Sreejesh also told the story of their struggle in ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati 13’. He described how much he struggled early in his career. Sreejesh says that when the hockey team did not win a single match in 2012 and returned to India, everyone made fun of him. Neeraj Chopra, on the other hand, says that when he first went to the stadium, he threw 30-40 meters, but it took him 10 years to reach 40-80 meters.



In this episode, Neeraj Chopra taught Amitabh how to throw a spear and also taught him three ways to catch a spear. At the same time, Big Bean also played hockey on set with Sreejesh.